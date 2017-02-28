WEST HOLLYWOOD—Jackie Warner, 48, a fitness trainer and a former Bravo reality star, was arrested on Friday, February 24 at 5:45 p.m. on charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon. According to TMZ who first broke the news, Warner smashed her car into a pole and later backed up into a police squad car nearly hitting a deputy.

Warner was taken into custody and her bail amount was set at $60,000. At the time of the arrest, the former star of the defunct fitness show “Work Out” was wearing just her underwear said sources to TMZ.

According to reports, the reality star woke up and found herself in the hospital and unable to recollect driving or crashing her car. TMZ reported that on the day of the incident, Warner had a martini over lunch and used an Uber car to and from the restaurant. Upon reaching home, the star took one pill of the sedative Ambien and went to sleep.

Authorities indicated the reality star had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.08 percent after taking a Breathalyzer test and was confirmed as legally drunk. Under California law, it is illegal for individuals 21 years or older to drive a vehicle with a BAC of 0.08 or higher.

Her TV series chronicled her relationships with four women. The BRAVO series aired for a total of three seasons before it was cancelled. After leaving reality TV, the star sold her Beverly Hills gym and wrote two bestselling fitness books. In 2015, she posted on her blog that she has been undergoing fertility treatments in hope of becoming a mother.