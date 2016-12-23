WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood is ready to complete the second phase of construction for its renovated park starting in January.

The West Hollywood Park, located between Robertson and San Vicente on Santa Monica Boulevard, adopted a master plan to update the park with a new library, new parking and two new dog parks. The construction of the plan was to be completed in two construction phases.

The first phase, which has already been completed, replaced the existing library with a new 42,000-square foot library that includes public meeting rooms and a five-story parking structure. The library was designed to achieve a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) rating and be a certified Green Building. The parkland was increased by adding 2.5 acres in green space and landscaping. A promenade, two outdoor basketball courts and three rooftop tennis courts were completed Phase 1 of the project.

Earlier this month, the City of West Hollywood hosted its final community meeting on the project, finalizing its plans for the second phase to undergo construction in January.

The second phase is set to include: two dog parks costing $750,000, one for large dogs and one for small dogs, a new Aquatic and Recreation Center, adult exercise areas, picnic areas, two new children’s playgrounds, and an AIDS Monument that is a collaboration between the Foundation for a National AIDS Monument, artist Dan Tobin and the City of West Hollywood.

The Aquatic and Recreation Center will be a 75,000-square foot four-level building with two swimming pools on the roof and two full size basketball courts inside that can also be changed into three volleyball courts or two dodgeball courts. The recreation center will also feature five community meeting rooms and one conference room, a public access television studio, lockers, additional parking and more. The center will be open to the public.

The park and existing swimming pool will remain open during construction until the new Aquatic and Recreation Center is open.

The schedule for construction of Phase 2 is expected to be completed in 2020.

The Dog Parks are anticipated to be complete and open to the public in the third quarter of 2017.

The new children’s playgrounds are scheduled to be completed in the third quarter of 2018.

The Aquatic and Recreation Center is anticipated to be complete in the first quarter of 2019.

All work is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2020.

Project updates for the redevelopment project will be posted regularly to www.weho.org/whparkproject.