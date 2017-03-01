WOODLAND HILLS—On February 28, a Reseda man was sentenced to 30 years in state prison for a string of armed robberies in the West San Fernando Valley.

Jason Paul Holman, 35, pleaded no contest to six counts of second-degree robbery, said Deputy District Attorney Kaveh Faturechi in a Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office news release.

During his plea, Holman admitted to being armed with an AK47 assault rifle during the robberies.

Between July 7, 2014, and December 20, 2015, Holman robbed hundreds of dollars from more than a dozen locations. He targeted locations such as fast food restaurants, gas stations, mini-markets, and pharmacies.

During a robbery on December 13, 2015, Holman reportedly forced a store employee back inside the store to rob him, according to Faturechi.

Holman has been incarcerated since being arrested on December 20, 2015, after robbing a fast food restaurant and fleeing in his car.

Canyon News reached out to the Public Information Officer of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, but did not hear back before print.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, Robbery-Homicide Division.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey is the leader of the largest local prosecutorial office in the nation. The staff of nearly 1,000 attorneys, 300 investigators, and 800 support staff members is dedicated to protecting the Los Angeles community through the fair and ethical pursuit of justice and the protection of crime victims’ rights.