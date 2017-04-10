PACIFIC PALISADES – The Palisades News received mails from residents of Pacific Palisades which stated that they had complained to city officials about how the Caruso-related billboards along Sunset Boulevard and Swarthmore were illegal as they were violating the Pacific Palisades Commercial Village and Neighborhoods Specific plan, according to reports from Palisades News.

The Pacific Palisades Commercial Village and Neighborhoods Specific plan is a 66 page guide that contains blueprint of the city along with rules and regulations to be followed.

Few of the residents filed their complaints with the Department of Building (DBS) and Safety while others filed with Street services.

To post the Caruso-related billboards, it must be approved by the Palisades Design review board.

The News reports further stated that the DBS Code Enforcement investigator visited the signage on the fence fronting Sunset and issued an order for Caruso to remedy the illegal signage on the fence. However, the DBS investigator also realized that the fence was under the jurisdiction of the Street services and hence closed the code violation case.

The Building and Safety Case Management team requested a meeting with the Street inspector to resolve the issue. The News reports also stated that the contractor is working to bring the fence within city regulations.