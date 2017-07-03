HELLO AMERICA!—So many people come to Hollywood with merely a dream to keep them alive or even believing what the outcome might be. But Richard Eick, a young filmmaker, actor, writer arrived fully prepared to take on any task which might come his way in making it to the top.

Our young Mr. Eick began his career at eight years old by making stop-motion VHS videotapes with his “Star Wars” action figures! He continued tinkering with cameras from 9-15 years young, creating videos of skateboarding, riding dirt bikes, and making silly videos with friends, also, re-creating some scenes from films with my brothers.

Rich quickly laughed and further explained, “While in high school, I studied Video & Film that allowed me to understand the medium as a whole. I created many experimental videos, music videos, and a few PSAs, working both in front and behind the camera.

Our ambitious filmmaker was suddenly confronted with challenges he didn’t escape from, but met them head on. He began studying Cinematography at the School of Visual Arts in New York City in the fall of 2008. After one year, he had to take an academic leave due to financial issues. However, he returned to college in the fall of 2009 and completed his schooling in 2013, earning his Bachelors in Fine Arts with a concentration in Cinematography.

Richard during his time in college began studying acting as well. “I took as many performance classes as I could. I studied acting with Cathy Hasse and Talia Lugacy, and delved in improvisation with Audrey Rapoport”

After college, he continued studying acting and writing with Talia Lugacy, wife of Tom Noonan, at their acting studio, The Paradise Factory in the lower east side of New York City. He learned the principle elements of creating a powerful performance from her…always being present in the moment, the importance of true vulnerability, the discipline needed to create an unforgettable performance, and most important…SELF INTEGRITY as an artist and human being. Talia wrote and directed a film titled “Descent” starring her good friend Rosario Dawson.

Richard also developed his voice as a critical part of his acting with Robert Serrell at the Barrow Group in New York City. “He showed me the essential ways of using your voice as a tool in performance as an actor using Linklater’s techniques.”

After arriving in Los Angeles in the summer of 2015, he began to work and meet with as many people as he could…further gaining experience as a filmmaker and performer.

“I currently produce and perform in short-form comedy content for my YouTube channel.” He offered, “Although we are writing all sorts of material, not just comedy. I’m a firm believer in creating the work I want, not waiting for it. My love for performance came to me early, but truly exploded during my time playing drums in my own band in New Jersey. I began playing at 9 years old and began performing by 10….playing 100+ shows by the time I was 24. My animalistic and innate style of playing drums has helped me deeply connect to the material as an artist and actor.”