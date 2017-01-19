BEVERLY HILLS/WEST HOLLYWOOD—The Los Angeles City Council Planning and Land Use Committee unanimously approved developer Rick Caruso’s rescaling of the La Cienega Boulevard high rise on Wednesday, January 18.

The height of 240 feet was reduced to 185 feet, making the reduction a quarter of the original height. The project’s 20 stories have been cut down to 16.

Caruso, the CEO and founder of Caruso Affiliated and founder of the Caruso Family Foundation, announced at the meeting he would contribute $500,000 to an affordable housing trust fund, the L.A. Times reported. The contribution and the reduction of the building were at the request of councilmember Paul Koretz, who represents the area near the Beverly Center.

The original design for the tower, located at 333 S. La Cienega Blvd., was approved in November last year by the Planning Commission and had the support of the Burton Way Association and the Mid-City West Community Council. Koretz originally supported the residential tower but took back his support after a petition reaching 1,000 signatures by the Beverly Wilshire Homes Association was brought to his attention.

Koretz said the reduced height is a compromise behind all parties involved. An attorney of the Beverly Wilshire organization disagreed and told the press the organization would sue if the building is approved by the full council at 185 feet. The full council will vote to approve it next week.