HOLLYWOOD—This is what the world has been waiting for. A drama set in 1986 New York City and chronicles the rise of an ambitious bi-racial 16-year-old girl, an aspiring singer-songwriter who survived a difficult childhood to become the biggest-selling female artist of all time. Yes, the story of Mariah Carey’s rise to stardom is being pitched in a new series being developed by the US network Starz.

According to a report in Deadline, Mariah herself will be executive producing alongside “The Revenant” producer and director of the “Rush Hour” franchise, Brett Ratner. No casting news as of yet, the untitled production would be written by Nina Colman. Colman would act as showrunner, while Carey and her manager Stella Bulochnikov would serve as executive producers. Carey’s relationship with the big and small screen has been patchy at best-starting with the critically mauled “Glitter” in 2001-itself a semi-biopic. She was praised for her role in the Oscar-winning “Precious” and, earlier this year, voiced Mayor McCaskill in “The Lego Batman Movie.”

Carey’s last foray into television was her E! docuseries “Mariah’s World,” which chronicled her life on tour, the end of her engagement to billionaire James Packer and her relationship with backup dancer and now her ex-boyfriend Bryan Tanaka. It’s been a year of many new projects for Carey. In April, the singer announced she was forming her own record label, Butterfly MC Records, and recording a new album.

What a difference a day makes. Mariah Carey returned to the stage yesterday for another performance in Las Vegas. The powerful singer had cause to bitterly reflect on her previous live show, during which she was mercilessly mocked by fans for an apparent lack of interest and a generally shambolic series of poorly executed dance moves. She traded her leotard for a sequin-embellished sheer dress, and exposed her cleavage as she crooned to the audience while sitting on the hood of a hot pink car.

The day prior, fans of the singer had accepted that she was not a dancer, complained that she was lip syncing her hit ” Honey,” and that Mimi disrespected the choreography by barely moving her hips and smirking. Carey had gone viral for her complete and total lack of effort during Monday’s performance. Fans took to Twitter to rant and explain her diva reputation. One Twitter user shared the video with the caption, “Me doing the absolute bare minimum at work today.”

Other artists like Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers are preparing for a final tribute concert this October. As Rogers prepares to hang up his microphone, Rogers, 78, will be joined by special guests including Idina Menzel, Alison Krauss and the Flaming Lips for the farewell concert in Nashville on October 25. The biggest draw of all will be Dolly. It’s been 12 years since the pair last performed their smash duet, “Islands in the Stream,” in front of a live audience. The forthcoming concert will mark only the third time Kenny and Dolly have sung together in 27 years, and both have agreed it will be the last.

Rogers, who is currently on a farewell tour of the US, has been in the music industry for more than 60 years and sold more than 100 million records. He famously played the legends slot at Glastonbury in 2013. He also persuaded Dolly to head to the Pyramid stage herself the following year for a performance generally regarded as one of the festival’s best.

Rose’s Scoop: Another musical artist in the news is Madonna. A judge has ordered the halt of an auction of personal effects which belonged to Madonna. The items included a letter from her ex-boyfriend, the late rapper Tupac Shakur and another letter trashing stars Whitney Houston and Sharon Stone. Manhattan State Supreme Court Judge Gerald Leibovitz ordered Gotta Have It! Collectibles to pull 22 items from its rock-n-roll themed auction scheduled for July 19. Madonna said she was shocked to learn of the auction and had no idea many of the items were no longer in her possession.