HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Road closures started on Sunday, February 19 to prepare for the 89th Academy Awards which will be held at the Dolby Theater on Sunday, February 26. The ceremony is slated to air on ABC starting at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Some lane restrictions and sidewalk closures have been in effect in the Hollywood area for almost a week, but the biggest impact on road closures began on Sunday.

According to reports, Hollywood Boulevard was closed between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive at 10 p.m. Sunday and will remain closed until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1. Orchid Alley from Orange Drive to Orchid Street from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, except to emergency vehicles.

Two movie premieres are planned in the region for March 1 and March 2, that could result in an extended closure of roads in the region until Friday, March 3.

Metro subway trains will bypass the Hollywood and Highland station after the last regularly scheduled train on Saturday, February 25. The ceremony will be hosted by late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. The musical “La La Land” leads all contenders with 14 nominations including Best Picture. Followed behind the films “Moonlight” and “Arrival” which each earned 8 nominations apiece.

For more details of other street closures visit http://www.oscars.org/sites/oscars/files/89o_streetclosures_map.pdf

Written By Darylese Shook and Donald Roberts