LOS FELIZ—An attempted robbery resulted in the fatal shooting of a 25-year old gas station clerk in Los Feliz on Tuesday, January 17. According to reports, the incident transpired at around 3:30 a.m.

The suspect, a male in his 20s, entered the Chevron gas station located at 2100 block of North Vermont Avenue and purchased an item. He later returned and asked for money from the clerk, while pointing a gun at him.

The clerk at the gas station was cooperating when the man shot him, said LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar.

“After firing at the clerk, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle,” said officer Irma Mota of the LAPD to Canyon News.

The wounded clerk was able to call 911 and was rushed to the hospital. “The victim after being rushed to the hospital, succumbed to his injuries,” said Mota to Canyon News.

Detectives and forensic experts are examining the scene of the crime and the surveillance videos to find clues about the missing suspect. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the LAPD at (877) LAPD-247.