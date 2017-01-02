HOLLYWOOD—For the third consecutive weekend “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” continued to mesmerize moviegoers. The prequel to the 1977 classic remained in the top spot adding another $64 million to its tally. So since its nationwide release on December the film has earned over $440 million, which means it will indeed hit over $500 million within the next week or so.

Nabbing second place was the animated hit “Sing” adding another $56 million to its tally in its second week. The flick has already crossed the $100 million mark and is edging very close to hitting the $200 million mark at the domestic box-office before the end of the week. The sci-fi thriller “Passengers” landed in third place with $20 million. After about 2 weeks in theaters, the flick has earned over $66 million, still a far shy from its $100 million plus budget. In Hollywood terms, it’s a failure people!

Another animated flick continuing to intrigue audiences is the flick “Moana” which earned a little over $13 million to land in fourth place. After over a month in multiplexes that movie has earned over $200 million at the domestic box-office. Rounding out the top five was the comedy “Why Him?” that earned around $13 million.

The drama “Fences” which earned $12.7 million, bringing its domestic total to just over $32 million. This weekend sees the release of the highly anticipated drama “Hidden Figures” starring Taraji P. Henson and Oscar-winners Kevin Costner and Octavia Spencer.