HOLLYWOOD—Well for the second consecutive weekend, “Star Wars” found a way to mesmerize the masses. Yep, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” remained in the top spot at the box-office earning over $96 million to bring its domestic total to over $300 million in less than 2 weeks. That is massive money people, and I’m certain the movie will cross the $500 million mark before the month of January comes to an end.

Nabbing second place was the animated feature “Sing” with an impressive $76.7 million haul since it debuted in theaters on Wednesday. The comedy that features the voices of Reese Witherspoon and Mathew McConaughey was a huge hit over the holiday weekend. The sci-fi thriller, “Passengers,” starring Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence managed to land in third place with a reasonable $30.4 million haul. While not bad, the flick still has plenty of work to do in hopes of seeing a return on $110 million plus cost to produce the movie.

The comedy “Why Him?” landed in fourth place with around $16 million, while the video adaptation of “Assassins Creed” managed to cap off the top five with $22.5 million since its arrival in theaters on Wednesday. Two other big releases worth talking about was the Oscar bait flicks “Fences” and “La La Land” which earned some revenue from moviegoers over the holiday weekend. “Fences” brought in a little over $11 million since its debut on Sunday, and “La La Land” earned just over $9 million.