DALLAS TX,- Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Tony Romo shocked the sports world this morning with his retirement from the NFL. The 4X Pro-Bowl Quarterback was highly sought afterby the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos, instead, he will transition to the broadcasters booth and become an analyst next season. Potential suitors include CBS, Fox and ESPN.

Romo’s decision came down to his health, sources close to the situation told ESPN. Romo, who turns 37 on April 21, believes his family and his health are paramount at this time in his life. The retirement is bittersweet; he spent his entire career in Dallas throwing a franchise record 248 Touchdowns in his career. Yet, the Cowboys never reached a Super Bowl during Romo’s tenure, the brunt and blame fell on his shoulders, regardless of how accurate the perception really was.

Dak Prescott essentially hammered the final nails in Romo’s career. The rookie came in after Romo suffered another back injury in preseason, Prescott stepped in and played outstanding, his maturity and poise helped the Cowboys earn a 13-3 record. Romo handled the situation with class and vocally supported Prescott the entire season.

The Houston Texans are devastated, it was highly speculated Romo would land there. The Denver Broncos, and GM John Elway was also interested in acquiring the vet.

In his first full season as the starter in 2007, Romo threw for a then-franchise record 4,211 yards — a mark he would surpass twice more in his career — and a franchise record 36 touchdown passes. The Cowboys finished with the best record in the NFC (13-3) but lost in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Romo has a career record of 78-49, but never was able to get the Cowboys past the divisional round in four playoff appearances. His 34,183 passing yards and 248 touchdown passes are the most in team history. Romo sacrificed his body for the Dallas Cowboys, Americas Team is grateful and will never forget NO. 9!