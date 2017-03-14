HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Monday, March 13, Los Angeles officials announced that the acquisition of 14.9 acres of open space adjacent to Runyon Canyon Park has been finalized. Located at 2450 Solar Drive, the acquired land includes property that had been privately owned, in the northwestern section of the park. The land will be added onto the park’s existing 153 acres.

Councilmember David Ryu, Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA), the nonprofit Trust for Public Land (TPL), the Department of Recreation and Parks, and other City officials worked together to secure the property. According to CBS 2, the city contributed $4.3 million of the funds, and $4.45 million came from donations and grants. The $8.75 million acquisition ensures that the land will be preserved and permanently protected from development or closure.

“Runyon Canyon is a beloved regional park that serves as a significant recreational resource for the people of Los Angeles. This purchase will expand our City’s open and green spaces, protect our natural habitats, and create healthier communities for all,” said Councilmember David Ryu in a statement. “Most importantly, the newly acquired 14.9 acres will forever be removed from the threat of development, and instead preserved for many generations to come.”

According to Tori Kjer, the Los Angeles Program Director of The Trust for Public Land, a landmark known as the Pink Mansion sits on the acquired land. It is owned by Michael Straumietis, CEO of Advanced Nutrients, who is known to throw “pot-themed parties.” The pink-hued home was not included in the acquisition.

The knoll, a popular lookout point already well-traveled by hikers, is now freely available to the public. The purchase opens up further opportunities for connecting trails between Runyon Canyon and the nearby Wattle Garden Park and Trebek Open Space.

The City will manage most of Runyon Canyon Park. The MRCA will own and oversee the open green space of the newly acquired land.

Canyon News reached out to the Department of Recreation and Parks for comment, but did not hear back in time for print.