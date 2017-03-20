Russell Scores Career High 40 Points In Loss To The Cavs

After coming off the bench for the last three games, D’Angelo Russell made a roaring comeback to the starting lineup Sunday night as he scored a career high 40 points in a loss to the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers (46-23). His blistering field goal percentage, 63.6 percent, including an amazing 7-12 on three point attempts, allowed the Lakers (20-50) to stay in the game until Cleveland’s Big Three snatched victory from them.

The Lakers have had trouble staying competitive lately as they have lost five straight and 13 of 14. Russell’s hot shooting night helped buck that ignominious trend. The second year guard had been shooting only 32 percent during the past week while coming off the bench. However, in a starting role on Sunday night he propelled Los Angeles to a four point halftime lead and at one point an 11 point fourth quarter advantage.

He started off scorching the Cavaliers with 18 first quarter points. He continued to set fire to the Cavs in the third quarter, scoring the last eight Lakers points of the quarter which pushed their lead to 10 going into the final quarter. The 21 year old became the youngest player in franchise history to score 40 points in a regular season game. His marvelous performance caught the attention of Cleveland’s two biggest stars

“He’s a special player,” said four-time MVP Lebron James. “Russell was extremely hot tonight and those guys fed off of him.”

The man who was tasked with guarding him, Kyrie Irving, also had high praises for the former second overall pick in 2015.

“He’s a great young player,” Irving said of Russell. “We’ve been playing against him for a few years in the league, understanding what he means to the Lakers.”

Cleveland’s Big Three, James, Irving and Kevin Love were the solution to the problems that Russell gave the defending champs. Irving had a special night as well, scoring a game high 46 points on 15-21 field goals including 6-10 for from three point range. With approximately four minutes left in the game he scored the three pointer that put the Cavs up for good. James had another typical all-around game as he poured in 34 points six rebound and seven assists. Love chipped in 20 points and 15 rebounds. The trio of all-stars combined 4th quarter scoring eclipsed the Lakers (32-28), as they took control of the game late.

Although the Lakers extended their losing streak, at least fans were entertained with a competitive game and a scoring outburst reminiscent of the Kobe-era. The Lakers will look to end the losing streak on Tuesday as they take on their co-tenants in Staples Center, the rival Clippers.