BEVERLY HILLS—Television personality Ryan Seacrest’s Beverly Hills mansion sustained damage from a fire that broke out on Sunday, February 19. Seacrest, 42, shared on an Instagram post: “Fire last night at the house – thank god everyone is ok. Thanks again @beverlyhillsfirefighters. ”

The image depicted the burned furniture and other items scattered outside his home and thanked the Beverly Hills firefighters on February 20.

TMZ reported that an electrical fire ignited on his driveway and jumped to trash cans nearby. The 9,200 square foot home and over 3-acre mansion has 9 bedrooms. Seacrest purchased the home from talk show host Ellen DeGeneres after she listed it for $49 million in 2012.

This is not the first incident firefighters had to rescue Seacrest. During rehearsals for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” Seacrest and his producers got stuck in an elevator in Times Square. They were rescued after 40 minutes by the NYPD Firefighters.

“I will tell you this, if you’ve ever been stuck in an elevator, it’s funny and cute for about 10 minutes,” Seacrest tweeted and posted on Instagram about the incident on December 30, 2016.

“And then about 20 minutes in, it’s not so funny anymore. But thank you to the fire department who came and rescued us and pried those doors open.”