SANTA MONICA – The sales tax was increased to 9.75 in Santa Monica on Apr. 2 which requires the taxpayer to shed a penny for every dollar spent on purchase, according to reports from Santa Monica Lookout.

The hike aims at supporting local affordable housing and education with another hike expected in the summer.

The new rate comes after approval of measures GSH by local voters in November. In three months, the sales tax will go up to 10.25 percent on July 1 when a countywide measure was approved by voters in the fall. Santa Monica’s Measure GSH was passed after massing 63 percent of the vote share on August 24, 2016.

Measure H is a proposal on the L.A. County ballot that would raise the sales tax by one-quarter (1/4) of a cent. The revenues would go to provide services for the homeless. The tax applies to all the cities within the County of Los Angeles and would be in effect for ten years.

Measure H has resulted in Santa Monica having the highest tax rate in the state allowed by California law.

“California voters set a record last November for most local sales taxes approved or extended, at 66 (localities),” the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association said.

The 10.25 rate does not apply to all of the state’s 58 counties and 482 municipalities.

In Los Angeles County, the 10.25 percent sales tax is expected to kick in for cities that had a 10 percent sales tax before Measure M, including La Mirada, Pico Rivera and South Gate.

In all, Measure M is expected to fetch $120 billion for transportation over 40 years, adding an estimated $25 to $65 a year in sales taxes for residents.