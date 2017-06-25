CHICAGO—The San Jose Sharks made six selections in total at the 2017 NHL Draft, which was held at the United Center in Chicago on Friday, June 23, 2017 and Saturday, June 24, 2017.

With the 19th overall pick, the Sharks selected 18 year-old Josh Norris, who hails from Oxford, Michigan. Standing at 6’1″ and weighing 195 pounds, Norris played for the U-18 United States Development Program (USNTDP) in the United States Hockey League (USHL). The center and alternate captain appeared in 61 games and collected 27 goals (in which he led his team) and 34 assists (ranking fourth) for a total of 61 points. He tied in points and points per game with 1.00.

On Day Two, the team first selected King City, Ontario born Mario Ferraro, 18, with the 49th overall pick. Ferraro, who stands at 5’11” and weighs 180 pounds, played for the Des Moines Buccaneers of the USHL. In 60 games, the defenseman tallied 41 points (eight goals and 33 assists) and a plus-7 rating.

Of all defensemen in the USHL, Ferraro finished last season, ranked T-1st in goals, second in points (third amongst all rookies) and power-play points with 16. He also ranked third amongst all rookies in points and first in assists with 33. He was admitted to the USHL All-Rookie and First All-Star teams.

Before playing for the Buccaneers, Ferraro spent two seasons with the Toronto Lakeshore Patriots of the Ontario Junior A Hockey League (OJHL), helping lead his team to a 2014-15 championship win. He will attend the University of Massachusetts, Amherst this coming fall.

Ferarro was ranked 78th amongst North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. Futureconsiderations.ca contended that “Ferraro is a solid, smooth-skating, all-situations blueliner…This cool, calm and collective defenseman has promising upside and would be a solid addition to any team looking for a skilled, mobile two-hundred foot defenseman.”

In the fourth round, the Sharks selected Scott Reedy, 18, 102nd overall, from the United States U-18 National Development Program. In 60 games, the center, who played with Norris (San Jose’s first-round draft pick) recorded 42 points (22 goals and 20 assists).

Like Norris, Reedy (who is 6’1″ and weighs 205 pounds) served as alternate captain and ranked fourth on the team in goals. He and Norris led Team USA to win the 2017 World U-18 Junior Championship gold medal. The Prior Lake, Minnesota native one goal and one assist in the tournament. Reedy will attend the University of Minnesota in the fall, and he was ranked 40th by NHL Central Scouting (North American skaters).

San Jose acquired the 159th pick overall (sixth round) and selected Jacob McGrew, a native of Orange, CA. He stands at 5’11” and weighs 190 pounds.

McGrew played for the Spokane Chiefs of the WHL. The 18 year-old right winger was absent during the 2016-17 season with a lower body injury after spending the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons with the Los Angeles Jr. Kings. In 32 games, McGrew led the T1EHL U-17 in goals with 29 in addition to acquiring 47 points (which also consisted of 18 assists) in 2015-16. In 2016, he played in the USA Hockey U-17 selection camp in 2016, leading all skaters with nine points, comprised of four goals and five assists.

18-year-old Alexander “Sasha” Chmelevski was selected in the sixth round, 185th overall, from the Ottawa 67 of the OHL.

In 58 games with Ottawa, the Huntington Beach, California native attained 43 points (21 goals and 22 assists). The 5’11”, 180-pound center ranked fourth on the team in both goals and points. He exceed the team with 12 power-play goals, added another two goals and two assists in six playoff games and was awarded the Bobby Smith Trophy, awarded to the OHL Scholastic Player of the Year.

In 2015, Chmelevski represented Team USA at the 2015 World U-17 Hockey Challenge, notching four points in five games. With nine points (four goals and five assists), he exceeded all players at the 2016 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, helping the United States win a silver medal. He was ranked 43rd overall by NHL Central Scouting (North American skaters).

Finally, the Sharks selected 18-year-old, 5’10”, 180-pound left winger Ivan Chekhovich in the seventh round (212th overall).

Hailing from Yekaterinburg, Russia, Chekhovich played for Baie-Comeau of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). In 60 games last season, he recorded 59 points which were comprised of 26 goals and 33 assists, all in which he led the team. He ranked third amongst all rookies in the league in points and fourth in goals. Chekhovich represented Russia at the U-18 World Jr. Championship, earning a bronze medal after leading his team in goals with five and points with nine (for which he tied), and was admitted to all-star team.

Chekhovich has represented his home country at numerous international tournaments, including the U-18 World Jr. Championships (2017/2016) and the World U-17 Hockey Challenge (2016). He was listed 71st overall by NHL Central Scouting (North American skaters).