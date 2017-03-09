SANTA MONICA—On Saturday, March 18, the city of Santa Monica will be holding the 11th Annual Airport Art Walk. The Art Walk is an event that takes place every year to support local artists.

Events happening on March 18 include: Raku Firing Demonstrations, Promise Pot Workshop with Janice Gomez, Sweet Beats LA “The Original mobile DJ Truck” with DJ’s Ry Toast and Kiyomi, El Haru Kuroi, Art, Music, and Collective Collage with Studio 106LA, Exploring and Understanding Abstraction with Artist Stephanie Cate, Stump the Artist at the Museum of Flying, TypO Type-In with Artist Louise Marler, and highlights from L.A. Café Plays.

The day will be filled with vendors from Santa Monica College, Santa Monica Art Studios, and Airport Artist Studios. Each vendor will be located in various hangers of the airport. Along with local art culture, the event will have food trucks and many activities for kids. Food trucks that are expected to partake in the festivities are Spitfire Grill, Cool Haus, Pudding Truck, Epic Tacos, and MeSO Hungry.

The Santa Monica Art Walk will be located at the Santa Monica Airport between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. Admission is free for all ages and the event will commence rain or shine.