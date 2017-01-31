SANTA MONICA—On January 28, after many lawsuits and protests, officials announced that Santa Monica Airport will close in 2028.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the City of Santa Monica has been pushing to close the 227-acre airport, claiming it is noisy, unsafe, and pollutes the environment.

The Federal Aviation Administration disagree with the city, asserting the airport should remain open at least until 2023, if not forever. However, the FAA and Santa Monica have come to an agreement, granting control of the airport to the city.

In the agreement, the city is required to continue normal operations at the airport until its closure date, December 31, 2028. The agreement also allows the city to shorten the length of the runway from 4,973-feet to 3,500-feet. This change would significantly decrease jet traffic.

“This is a historic day for Santa Monica,” said Santa Monica Mayor Ted Winterer in a statement. “The FAA has finally and categorically said that we can do whatever we want with our land at the end of 2028. This is a windfall for the residents.”

The Santa Monica Airport will be replaced with a park and other recreational developments.

According to the LA Times, the City Council voted 4 to 3 to approve the decision after two weeks of negotiations with the FAA and U.S. Department of Justice.

“This is a fair resolution for all concerned because it strikes an appropriate balance between the public’s interest in making local decisions about land use practices and its interests in safe and efficient aviation services,” said FAA Administrator, Michael Huerta.

Although many are in favor of the decision, some people are opposed, including President of the Santa Monica Airport Association, Christian Fry.

“I’m extremely disappointed in the FAA action to forgo further legal action,” Fry told the LA Times. “The people who lose here are the people of West L.A. who will see major development.”

According to the LA Times, the airport is home to nearly 270 aircraft, including those of Harrison Ford, Tom Cruise, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. It has an average of 250 takeoffs and landings every day.