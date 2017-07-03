SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica is celebrating Parks and Recreation Month throughout July to highlight the value of its local parks, according to a press release from Constance Farrell, Public Information Officer for the city. A variety of activities are available for residents of all ages, including outdoor movies, musical performances, a festival, dance classes, and more.

Parks and Recreation Month, an initiative of the National Recreation and Parks Association (NRPA), celebrates the ways parks and recreation can transform our daily lives and wellbeing, according to the press release. The city’s parks and recreation facilities improve quality of life and provide services such as places to play and get fit. Residents can also foster relationships and connect with nature.

Award-winning facilities include the Annenberg Community Beach House, Miles Memorial Playhouse, and the Santa Monica Swim Center, according to the city’s Parks and Recreation event page. Community members of all ages can gather at Santa Monica’s 27 parks, located in neighborhoods throughout the city.

All are welcome to attend a range of free and low-cost events, including Drop In Ultimate Frisbee at the Annenberg Community Beach House on July 5 and 12; Family Movie Night at Reed Park on July 12; and Teen Night at the Santa Monica Swim Center on July 14. On July 15, a Family Splash Day will be held at the Santa Monica Swim Center, and a String Concert Series will be presented at Reed Park. Other events include Drop In Adult Dodgeball at the Memorial Park Gym on July 16; How to Festival at Reed Park on July 22; and an A Capella Concert at Reed Park on July 29.

Community members are invited to participate in a photo contest by sharing photos of their favorite parks, park amenities, or park activities, using the hashtag “#SaMoParks” to win weekly prizes. Participants whose photos receive the most likes will win prizes such as free passes to Santa Monica pools, swim caps, and bags. An overall winner will be selected from the weekly winner submissions.

For additional information, visit www.smgov.net/parksmonth or contact the Community Recreation Office at (310) 458-8300.