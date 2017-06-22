SANTA MONICA—Three pilot parklet locations will open on Sunday, June 25, on Main Street in Santa Monica, according to a press release from Constance Farrell, Public Information Officer for the city. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at one of the new parklets, located at 2906 Main Street, in front of Holy Guacamole.

Mayor Pro Tempore Gleam Davis and Councilmembers Sue Himmelrich and Terry O’Day will be present to give remarks at the ceremony. The ribbon cutting will follow the monthly “Ride with the Mayor,” in conjunction with the Summer Breeze Community Ride. The 17th annual Summer Soulstice Festival will take place after the ribbon cutting, featuring bands, a wine garden, and a pet parade. The parklets will remain open all day for the festival, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and thereafter for the community.

Santa Monica’s Main Street Parklet Pilot Program follows a burgeoning trend and aims to convert street parking spaces into public space, where people can gather to eat and socialize. The one-year pilot is a partnership with the Main Street Business Improvement Association and local business operators that will maintain each parklet, keeping them free of debris and graffiti. The pilot would be a “public experiment with the Main Street community to temporarily test this new concept in the public realm,” according to a 2015 staff report. The parklets, created from two on-street parking spaces, are intended to provide more space and amenities for pedestrians.

The pilot parklets are located at:

Finn McCool’s, 2702 Main Street

Ashland Hill, 2807 Main Street

Holy Guacamole, 2906 Main Street

The parklets are free and open to the public. Each space is made of wooden platforms and features bench seating, stand-up counters, railings, plants, furniture, and activities. The pilot program seeks to reimagine the potential of city streets, encourage walking and biking, promote neighborhood interaction, and support local businesses.

For more information, read the staff report and the project website.