Santa Monica Police Hosts Inaugural ‘Meet Your Neighbors’ Event

SANTA MONICA – Santa Monica Police Department(SMPD) proudly inaugurated the city-wide program ‘Meet Your Neighbors’ on January 30,2017. This community building engagement aims to help people to get to know their neighbors by encouraging them to get out of their comfort zone.

The idea for the event was born out of the interaction between SMPD and the community over a cup of coffee when SMPD participated in National Coffee with a Cop Day on October 2016. Through this interaction, the community got an opportunity to know the men and women working for the local law enforcement agency. The police department noticed that the residents did not know their neighbors well and believed the more unified the community, the stronger it becomes.

In the ‘Meet Your Neighbors’ event, the SMPD will enter all participants into a raffle for a free block party. The police department believes strong bonds could be built through these interactions and could grow into lasting relationships.

SMPD encourages the community to engage in a similar practice so that residents in their neighborhoods strengthen the unity within. The Chief Jacqueline A. Seabrooks also encouraged residents to host a get-together on their block to get to know their residents better.

The individual neighbor gatherings must be registered online at www.santamonicapd.org to be eligible for the SMPD-hosted block party. The department requests the participants to tag them in photos of the community events posted via social media.

Please get in touch with Community Affairs at community.affairs@smgov.net or 310-458-8474 for more information about how to plan this event and build more bonds in your community.