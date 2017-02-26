Santa Monica Reconstruction Project

Written By Michael Castro

BEVERLY HILLS—The project is a reconstruction of the streets which is taking place in North of Santa Monica Blvd and the streets that will take part of the reconstruction are Doheny Drive and Wilshire Blvd (1.5 Miles) The approximate estimate for the project is about $24 million and the estimated time span of the reconstruction is about a 18 months. Construction should start around early in the year such as late January and should end in early or mid 2018.

Reason behind the reconstruction is to improve the deteriorating roadway and to replace the century old drainage and installing fiber optic cables and new streets lights of course.