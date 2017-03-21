SANTA MONICA—A 15-year-old boy from Santa Monica died on Saturday, March 18, after taking LSD, also known as acid, and falling from the third floor of an apartment building.

Authorities responded to reports of suspicious activity at the Belmar Apartments on 1725 Ocean Avenue just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, and found Santa Monica High School freshman Andre Zuczek standing on the balcony of a third-story unit. He fell off as police approached, according to Lt. Saul Rodriguez of the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD).

Zuczek was unresponsive upon impact, authorities said. Santa Monica Fire Department (SMFD) paramedics arrived on scene, and treated the victim before he was transported to a local hospital, where he was placed on a ventilator, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

The reports described teenagers acting erratically and breaking items, authorities said. Police believe they overdosed on LSD, a hallucinogenic drug. Another teen found at the apartment complex was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries and narcotics ingestion.

Zuczek died of major brain trauma from the injuries he sustained on Monday, March 18, Dr. Antonio Shelton, Santa Monica High’s principal, confirmed in a letter. This included a statement from the victim’s parents, who wanted to share the circumstances of their son’s death “so that other parents may be spared from losing a child to drug use.”

“Andre and a few friends got together on Saturday and tried the drug, acid,” the statement read. “Things went badly very quickly as Andre had what is thought to be a ‘bad trip,’ and fell from a third floor apartment.”

Shelton said counselors were available to students and staff in need of support. “In sharing, please be aware that hearsay and gossip can be very hurtful and can add more sorrow to the grief we are all feeling at this time,” he said.