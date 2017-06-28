SANTA MONICA—On Saturday, July 1, all Santa Monica workers will be eligible for the city’s increased minimum wage, and workers in larger businesses will receive the second wage increase, according to a press release from Constance Farrell, Public Information Officer for the city.

The minimum wage will increase from $10 to $10.50 per hour for smaller businesses with less than 25 employees, according to the city’s Minimum Wage Fact Sheet. The minimum wage for larger businesses with 26 or more employees will increase from $10.50 to $12 per hour. Hotel employees’ wages, which are based on Santa Monica’s commitment to supporting a equitable tourism industry, will match Los Angeles’ rates and rise from $13.25 to $15.66 per hour. The increases come six months ahead of the State wage increase on January 1, 2018, bringing Santa Monica workers closer to $15 minimum wage by 2020.

“All workers now benefit in this second year of Santa Monica’s minimum wage law,” said Mayor Ted Winterer. “We are pleased hard working people will have a little more money in their pockets as affordability continues to be a challenge for many families in our region.”

The new increase allows employees in all businesses and nonprofit organizations to receive a wage above the State minimum wage. The law provides a one-year delay in annual increases to help the city’s small businesses adjust to labor cost increases. Qualifying nonprofit organizations may follow the small business guidelines.

“I am pleased to know that the minimum wage is increasing this year. The raise will make a difference in the money I can spend to take care of my family and make ends meet. I know some of my friends are also looking forward to a boost in their income,” said Reina Mendez, a domestic worker in Santa Monica.

California’s state minimum wage went into effect in January 2017. Santa Monica’s minimum wage schedule aligns with those adopted by the city and county of Los Angeles. The minimum wage law is fundamental to increasing low-wage employee income in Santa Monica and is part of City Council’s “Inclusive and Diverse Community” strategic goal. It supports the Economic Opportunity area of the city’s new budget plan, based on wellbeing and sustainability.

Santa Monica has partnered with community-based organizations to ensure that businesses know how to follow the law and employees are aware of their rights. The law is being enforced through the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA). The county will respond to complaints, participate in outreach, and visit sites to confirm that businesses are aware of the law.

On January 1, 2018, sick leave requirements will increase, from 32 to 40 hours for smaller businesses, and 40 to 72 hours for larger businesses.

Businesses and employees can find more information about minimum wage law, download legal notices, and view frequently asked questions at www.smgov.net/minimumwage. Additional information on Santa Monica’s outreach partners and enforcement can be found at www.smgov.net/minimumwage/education-enforcement. Questions can be directed to minimum.wage@smgov.net. To file a complaint or claim, visit the DCBA website or call 800-593-8222.