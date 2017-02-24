SOUTH LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department are searching for two suspects that fled a hit-and-run crash that killed a 64-year-old woman in South Los Angeles on Friday, February 24.

The suspects were inside a silver jeep when they ran a stop sign that slammed into a silver Mercedes Benz at 95th and Hoover Street at 5:55 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“The force of the impact caused the suspects vehicle to spin out of control and end up on the sidewalk, where it is right now,” said LAPD Sgt. Donni Ellison to ABC 7 News.

The victim, Brenda Joyce Scott of Carson was pronounced dead at the scene. Her vehicle hit a tree and fence of a home near the intersection. The suspects were last seen running north on Hoover.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the LAPD South Traffic Division at (323) 421-2571. A 50,000 reward is available to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest. Tipsters can also call crime stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.