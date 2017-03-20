SHERMAN OAKS – A burglary was reported at a Sherman Oaks home owned by actress Jaime Pressly on Mar 17. at 10.30 p.m.

According to TMZ reports, the suspects broke in the house on 14900 block of Greenleaf Street through the window and stole jewelry among other belongings.

The resident was not at home when the burglary took place, said LAPD to ABC7 news.

“It’s very frightening. We have actually no serious protection here other than a police call,” said Oscar Stein, neighbor of the Pressly’s home, to KCAL9 news.

Pressly, known for playing Joy Turner in NBC sitcom My Name Is Earl, is the latest celebrity whose home has been burglarized after Kendall Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home was targeted and the suspects got away with $200,000 worth of jewelry.

Other celebrities whose home have been burglarized in 2017 include Dodgers star Yasiel Puig, former Lakers player Derek Fisher, singer Alanis Morissette and Lakers player Nick Young.

LAPD is currently investigating the Pressly home burglary case and are not sure if the series of burglaries have any connection.