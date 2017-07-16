SAN JOSE—19 year-old forward Alexander True has agreed to a two year entry-level contract with the San Jose Barracuda, GM Doug Wilson announced on Thursday, July 13, 2017.

Hailing from Kobenhavn, Denmark, True, who was an unrestricted free agent, stands at six feet five inches and weighs 205 pounds. His father, Soren True, was the 240th overall selection by the New York Rangers in the 1986 NHL Draft (Soren played in the International Hockey League (IHL) for five seasons with the Flint Spirits, Albany Choppers, San Diego Gulls, and Phoenix Roadrunners).

After one season with the Rungsted Ishockey in his home country, he began playing for the Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL) in 2014-15. That year, he collected 12 points (six goals and six assists), 14 penalty minutes, and a plus-2 rating in 38 regular-season games. In six playoff games, he scored an additional two goals which constituted two points.

The following season (2015-16), True made 65 regular-season appearances and tallied 32 points (14 goals and 18 assists), 26 penalty minutes, and a minus-10 rating. He made 18 playoff appearances and collected an additional 10 points (six goals and four assists), six penalty minutes, and a plus-4 rating.

This past season, True hit career peaks in points with 40 points (25 goals and 15 assists). He helped Seattle advanced to the WHL Championship and an appearance in the Memorial Cup run. In 20 postseason games he recorded 22 points (12 goals and 10 assists), Additionally, he was appointed Seattle’s Most Dedicated Player and ran Team Denmark in the U20 World Junior Championships in five games. He totaled four points (two goals and two assists), four penalty minutes and an even rating.

After three seasons in the WHL (all with Seattle), True has played in 169 regular-season games and holds 84 points (45 goals and 39 assists), 78 penalty minutes, and a minus-12 rating. He represented his home country the past three seasons in the U20 World Junior Championships, and he wore a letter each year.

“Alex is a player we’ve been tracking for a while. During both his junior career and on the international stage, he has continued to impress and his resume speaks for itself. He was a player that we strongly considered drafting in this past summer’s NHL Draft, and we’re excited he chose to sign with us,” stated Joe Will, GM of the Barracuda.