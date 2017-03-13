SHERMAN OAKS—The Los Angles County Coroner’s Office retrieved a skull found on Sunday, March 12 along the hillside below Mulholland Drive at Beverly Glen Boulevard after a brush fire burnt the hillsides, according to reports. On Saturday, March 11, a small brush fire ignited in the hills of Sherman Oaks where Los Angeles County Firefighters extinguished the fire after it burned 4 acres of brush. Ninety firefighters responded and worked to contain the fire.

The brush fire, which burnt three acres of green brush, was reported on March 11 at 3:40 p.m. in the 3500 block of North Coy Drive. There were no reports of any injuries. While eradicating the fire, LAFD firefighters found discovered the human skull in the ashes in a ravine near Coy Drive.

The Los Angeles County Police Department and Los Angeles County Coroner was notified. Authorities stated that the remains were not from the fire and the skull appeared to be old. Authorities were on the scene of the fire on Monday, March 13, to look for other possible remains related to the ones discovered. The LAFD has not yet determined the cause of the fire which is still under investigation.

“Firefighters found the it (skull),” said Public Information Officer Liliana Preciado from LAPD to Canyon News. “We are waiting for them (Coroner’s office) to determine the cause of death,” Preciado added.

Written By Arjun Balasundaram and Callie West