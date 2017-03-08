GRIFFITH PARK—A small brush fire was reported near The Griffith Observatory in Griffith Park at 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7. Only a tiny section of the brush was burnt as the Los Angeles Fire Department worked aggressively to put out the blaze, according to reports from Patch.com

Brian Humphrey, spokesman of Los Angeles Fire Department indicated that helicopters and ground crews worked in tandem to extinguish the fire which burnt 10 inches by 10 inches of patch near the brush.

The Griffith Observatory is a free-admission, public facility owned and operated by the city of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks and sits on the south-facing slope of Mount Hollywood in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park. The observatory is one of the most visited informal educational facilities in the United States with over 1 million visitors a year.

Canyon News reached out to representatives from The Griffith Observatory regarding the incident, but did not hear back for comment.