MALIBU—One man died and another man was injured after their ultralight aircraft crashed into the ocean near Point Mugu on Saturday, July 8, about 50 miles west of downtown Los Angeles.

The aircraft took off at Camarillo Airport with three other aircraft’s that were all part of a flying club, according to Ventura County Star. Rescue teams responded to the incident at 4:46 p.m. at the 7300 block of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Ventura County Fire Department officials indicated the two men, who are in their 50s, were pulled out of the water and onto shore. Civilians performed CPR on one of the victims who authorities noted suffered a heart attack, until help arrived. The other man suffered minor injuries.

Once rescuers arrived, they continued to perform CPR, until the victim was brought up to the roadway. Both men were taken to St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Oxnard, according to Ventura County Star. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office indicated that one of the victim’s died shortly after 7 p.m. The names of the victims have not yet been disclosed to the public.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.