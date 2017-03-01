SANTA MONICA—A lifelong Santa Monica resident, Juan Sebastian Castillo was shot and killed on Sunday, February 26 at around 5:08 a.m. The 18-year-old was found lying on the ground unconscious with a head injury near 1300 block of 16th Street.

Paramedics from the Santa Monica Fire Department pronounced Castillo dead. The authorities suspect a link to Castillo’s death and a radio call they received earlier at 12:45 a.m. about a shooting at 2100 block of Pico Boulevard, where no suspects were found.

“A link to the shooting at 2100 Pico Blvd. and the deceased, Juan Sebastian Castillo, has not been made however; it has not been ruled out,” said Lt Saul Rodriguez to Canyon News via mail. Rodriguez indicated that the victim suffered from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Castillo graduated from Santa Monica High School in 2016. This is the second death of a Samohi student in February after another student Kelly Cano died from an unknown illness.

“I can confirm that the LA County Coroner’s Office conducted an examination on the decedent and determined he suffered a single gunshot wound to the head,” said Lt. Rodriguez to Canyon News.

Castillo graduated from Santa Monica High School last year and played for the football team. He wanted to join the Marines and was enrolled at Santa Monica College, according to his father Jorge Castillo.

A GoFundMe page has been created seeking “Justice” for Castillo. All money collected will go to his parents Lulu and Jorge Castillo. It has raised over $18,000 so far.

Lt. Rodriguez declined to provide any specific information on the suspects as the investigation is still going on.

Written By Arjun Balasundaram and Darylese Shook