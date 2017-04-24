SANTA MONICA—On Thursday, April 20, the Santa Monica Police Department’s Vice Unit conducted a minor decoy operation targeting establishments that sell alcohol, according to a press release. Licensed establishments are prohibited from selling alcohol to minors under the age of 21, as per federal law.

Supervised individuals under the age of 20 attempted to purchase alcohol at ten licensed locations around the city of Santa Monica, as part of the Minor Decoy Program. Two establishments, Burger N Brews at 3021 Lincoln Boulevard and Lula Cocina at 2720 Main Street, furnished alcohol to the minor decoys. The violators were issued a citation for 25658(a) Business & Professions Code, according to the press release.

The eight other establishments refused to sell alcohol to the minor decoys after asking for age and identification and discovering they were under the age of 21.

The locations that practiced responsible sales of alcohol were The Craftsman at 119 Broadway; The Counter at 2901 Ocean Park Blvd.; El Torito at 3360 Ocean Park Blvd.; Signature Wine at 2717 Ocean Park Blvd.; OP Market at 2305 Ocean Park Blvd.; Daily Pint at 2310 Pico Blvd.; Sunset Plaza Liquor at 2602 Pico Blvd.; and Gaslight at 2030 Wilshire Blvd.

The Minor Decoy Program has proven to be effective in promoting responsible practices in the sales of alcohol by licensed establishments, reducing substance abuse, and improving community welfare by prohibiting underage access to alcohol.

The operation is part of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control’s Minor Decoy/Shoulder Tap Grant Project and is funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Canyon News reached out to Lieutenant Saul Rodriguez of the Santa Monica Police Department for further information regarding the operation but did not hear back before print.