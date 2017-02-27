SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information pertaining to a suspicious death investigation. According to a press release from Lt. Saul Rodriguez of the SMPD, on Sunday, February 26, at around 5:08 a.m. authorities responded to the 1300 block of 16th Street about an unconscious victim lying on the ground with a head injury.

Paramedics from the Santa Monica Fire department arrived and pronounced the victim deceased. Detectives were alerted and arrived on the scene to begin their investigation. Authorities suspect a link to the deceased victim and a radio call received earlier in the day at 12:45 a.m. SMPD officers responded to the 2100 block of Pico Boulevard of a possible shooting, where no victims or suspects were found. Authorities have not confirmed if the two incidents are related.

The SMPD is still investigating both incidents and would like to speak with anyone who was in the area of the shooting on Pico Boulevard or the victim found on 16th Street. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective D. Larios (310) 458-8937; Detective B. Cooper (310) 458-8478 or the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8491.