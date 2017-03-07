SANTA MONICA – The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) said in a press release that they found an unresponsive male pedestrian lying on the roadway at 2400 block of Nielson Way on Mar. 5 at approximately 1:50 a.m. with significant head trauma. The pedestrian is a victim of hit-and-run incident.

The release further stated that the victim was treated by Santa Monica Fire Department Paramedics at the scene and was later transported to a local hospital for treatment. The victim is currently in critical condition.

“SMPD’s Major Accident Response Team responded to the scene to conduct an investigation,” said Lt. Saul Rodriguez of SMPD. “A preliminary investigation revealed the involved vehicle fled the scene after colliding with the pedestrian.”

The vehicle involved in the incident might have been a 4-door 2012-2016 silver Toyota Camry. The release further stated that the vehicle may have suffered significant front end damage to the driver’s side.

“SMPD has not received any information on the driver or possible occupants of the suspect vehicle,” said Rodriguez.

The investigation is ongoing and the SMPD is seeking help from witnesses present in the area at the time of collision for information on the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer S. Pace at (310) 458-8993; Investigator J. Olson at (310) 458-8954 or the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8491.