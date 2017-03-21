SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department indicated in a press release on Monday, March 20 that they were seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 21-year old autistic man, Romario Snow. Snow was described as having short brown hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs 158 pounds.

“On March 19, 2017 at about 1:52 p.m., the critical missing adult was last seen by Los Angeles Marathon Security personnel at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Blvd.,” said Lt. Saul Rodriguez of the SMPD.

Rodriguez added that Snow may be wearing black/ grey shorts, blue shirt and a light brown sweater.

“Snow has the mental capacity of a 12 year-old,” said Rodriguez. Lt. Rodriguez informed Canyon News via email on Tuesday, March 21 that “Romario Snow was located in the city of Inglewood. He will be reunited with his mother shortly and is in good health. He was located as a result of the media coverage.”