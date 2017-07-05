SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Public Library will be hitting the beach this summer for Beach 2017, a series of four seaside pop-up libraries at the Annenberg Community Beach House and Dorothy Green Park.

According to a press release from the city of Santa Monica, visitors will be able to enjoy family-friendly, beach themed activities that include: Seaside Story Time, nautical crafts, ukulele lessons, hula hooping, and hands-on, interactive environmental education.

Librarians will be on-hand to sign out books from the library’s curated collection of beach reads (no library card required), provide personalized reading recommendations, and showcase library apps, eBooks and streaming media. Attendees looking to relax can beat the heat in the shade of the Surfside Reading Lounge, or enjoy beach games like bocce and ladder toss. Each pop-up will also feature a unique, limited edition SMPL at the Beach giveaway.

The SMPL at the Beach 2017 events will transpire from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm on:

-Friday, July 7 at the Annenberg Community Beach House, 415 Pacific Coast Hwy

-Saturday, July 15 at Dorothy Green Park, where Ocean Park Boulevard ends

-Friday, August 11 at the Annenberg Community Beach House, 415 Pacific Coast Hwy

-Saturday, August 26 at Dorothy Green Park, where Ocean Park Boulevard ends

SMPL at the Beach is possible because of Community & Cultural Services and the Santa Monica Public Library, with funding from Friends of the Santa Monica Public Library and the Library Foundation of Santa Monica. For more information about this free public program, visit smpl.org/beach or call the Reference Services Department at (310) 434-2608.