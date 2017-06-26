SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Public Library’s monthly Soundwaves concert series will present saxophonist and composer Sean Sonderegger and his band, Magically Inclined, on Wednesday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m., according to a press release from Jeff Schwartz, series curator and Reference Librarian. The concert will take place in the Main Library’s Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium at 601 Santa Monica Boulevard.

Sean Sonderegger is a native of Santa Monica, pursuing his doctorate degree at Wesleyan University. He performs regularly in New York with artists such as jazz musician Karl Berger, composer and percussionist Adam Rudolph, musician and composer Tyshawn Sorey, and musicians Roy Nathanson and Curtis Fowkes of The Jazz Passengers. Sonderegger’s compositions have been performed by the Roy Nathanson Saxophone Quartet, loadbang, and the Andre Drury Tenet, according to his biography on his website. His music combines aspects of collective free improvisation with highly composed material, drawing from his experiences as well as musical traditions.

Sonderegger will collaborate with an ensemble of established Los Angeles musicians, including vocalist Areni Agbabian, guitarist Alexander Noice, drummer Peter Valsamis, and series curator Jeff Schwartz on bass. Many of the musicians have previously appeared on the concert series. The ensemble will perform a set of original jazz with world music rhythms and abstract improvisation, as heard on Sonderegger’s Skirl Records album “Ear the Air.”

Soundwaves is a monthly concert series that presents artists who appear on the DRAM (Database of Recorded American Music) streaming service. The Santa Monica Public Library is the first public library to offer DRAM to its cardholders. Past and upcoming shows and recordings are available at www.SoundwavesNewMusic.com. The concert series is supported by the Friends of the Santa Monica Public Library.

The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and available on a first-arrival basis. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For special disabled services, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 at least one week prior to the event. For more information, visit www.smpl.org, or contact the Santa Monica Public Library at (310) 458-8600.