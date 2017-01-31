HOLLYWOOD—Well, there wasn’t much of a battle at the box-office this weekend America. I mean the 2 films that opened wide to audiences: “A Dog’s Purpose,” was mangled by bad press, while “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter,” not many people knew about.

So it was not much of a surprise to see the thriller “Split” hold its grip on audiences with an impressive $26 million. In less than 2 weeks, it looks like people will once again remember the name M. Night Shyamalan. The film has already earned over $78 million, and will likely cross the $100 million mark at the domestic box-office in the next week or two.

Nabbing second place was the hotly debated flick “A Dog’s Purpose” with $18.3 million. I thought the movie would be dead on arrival after that video surfaced of that dog being ushered into the water against its will, not to mention protests by PETA and other organizations aimed at protecting animal rights.

Proving to be the feel good movie of 2017 is the drama “Hidden Figures” adding another $14 million to its total to land in third place. The movie has officially crossed the $100 million mark at the box-office after more than a month in theaters.

What is expected to be the last in the franchise, “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” earned fourth place with a take a little over $13 million. Rounding out the top five was the musical “La La Land” with $12 million. Looks like the buzz behind this flick is much bigger than I expected! Next weekend sees the release of the third installment in the horror franchise “The Ring,” with “Rings.” Yeah, this movie has been delayed for quite some time, which never is a good sign in the cinematic universe.