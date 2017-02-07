HOLLYWOOD—Well, for the third consecutive weekend M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller “Split” held its grip at the box-office. The flick starring James McAvoy held onto the number one spot adding another $14.6 million to its tally. After just 3 weeks in theaters the flick is less than $2 million from crossing the $100 million mark at the domestic box-office. That is a feat that is certain to transpire by Monday. My mind is already tinkering with what Shyamalan’s latest film will be with this latest hit on his hands.

Nabbing second place was third installment in the “The Ring” franchise, “Rings” with a solid $13 million. Not bad, for a flick that I expected to crash and burn. It’s also impressive considering the last chapter in the franchise was back in 2005, and starred Academy Award nominee Naomi Watts. While controversy has surrounded the film, “A Dog’s Purpose” is still managing to bring in revenue in the box-office. The film landed in third place with $10.8 million.

It appears the big win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards had an impact on audiences as “Hidden Figures” landed in fourth place with $10.1 million to bring its domestic box-office tally to close to $120 million since its limited release on Christmas Day. Rounding out the top five was the musical “La La Land” with $7.5 million bringing its domestic box-office total to over $118 million since its release in December.

This weekend will likely crown a new box-office champion as “The Lego Batman Movie” evades theaters. How big will the flick debut, that is to be determined, but it will have to face-off tough competition against the steamy thriller “Fifty Shades Darker” which broke box-office records in 2015!