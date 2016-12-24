WESTWOOD—Multiple staff members at UCLA Medical Center have been fired after accusations that they attempted to access rapper Kanye West medical records. West was admitted to the UCLA Medical Center In November following an apparent psychotic breakdown. According to reports, his publicist attributed the hospitalization to exhaustion.

TMZ reported that a number of staff members attempted to access West’s medical records following his November 21 hospitalization. According to reports, it is alleged that the hospital launched an investigation into the breech of patient confidentiality, which could result in further terminations.

West, who was hospitalized for ‘temporary psychosis due to sleep deprivation and dehydration,’ remains in out-patient recovery following the cancelation of the European portion of his Saint Pablo tour.

According to reports, the rapper’s breakdown was contributed to a variety of factors including: his $10M home renovation, Kim Kardashian’s robbery in Paris and the toll it has taken on their marriage, and the anniversary of his mothers death, with whom West was very close.

An insider revealed to People magazine that “Kim is dealing with the trauma from the robbery,” while “Kanye is receiving help for depression and learning how to cope with stress better.”

The rapper has since made a few public appearances. The couple celebrated Christmas at home with family, including their children North, 3, and Saint, 2.