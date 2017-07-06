FRISCO, TX—The Dallas Stars have selected Russian right winger Alexander Radulov in the free agency market, it was announced Monday, July 3. The six-foot-two, 205 pound 31 year-old closed a five year, $31.25 million deal, which averages to $6.25 million per year.

Radulov’s professional career began in 2006-07 with Nashville, who selected him 15th overall in the 2004 NHL Draft. He played for Nashville the following season as well, and would then depart from the NHL until 2011. In these two years, Radulov collected 95 points (44 goals and 51 assists).

From 2008-2012 he played for the Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). In his final season with the team (2011-12), he returned to the Predators, playing in conjunction with the Salavat Yulaev Ufa. The following season (2012-13), Radulov departed for the KHL again, this time playing for the CSKA Moscow.

In eight seasons with the Salavat Yulaev Ufa and CSKA, Radulov holds 492 points (169 goals and 323 assists) in 391 KHL regular-season games. He won the KHL championship in 2010-11 with Salavat Yulayev Ufa and made an appearance in 2015-16, though CSKA Moscow lost seven games and thus did not advance. Radulov exceeded the KHL in points in 2010-11, 2011-12, and 2014-15. He finished the 2012-13 and 2015-16 seasons in second place.

Come the end of the 2015-16 season, he would return to the NHL, playing with the Montreal Canadiens. Last season, Radulov totaled 54 points (18 goals and 36) in 76 regular-season games. He led the Canadiens in assists, ranked second in points, and third in goals. He also exceeded the team with seven points (two goals and five assists) in six playoff games.

Radulov said in a statement, “When I put everything on the table and I saw what I have, it was an easy decision to go with Dallas. With Montreal, I don’t even think we got that close; the money was basically at the same level. For me it was more the term because I really wanted five years at least on my deal and I want to play and not worry about it. Just play hard and try to win.”

Among the Stars’ new players, in addition to Radulov, are goaltender Ben Bishop (traded from the Los Angeles Kings), defenseman Marc Methot (acquired from the Ottawa Senators), and center Martin Hanzal (who spent last season with the Minnesota Wild).

Jim Nill, General Manager for the Stars, spoke of Radulov:

“We watched him perform in Montreal, played very well. He’s one of the top players in the world, it’s no secret. Then we made some calls on him, we know a lot of people that played with him and that everybody raved about him, about his personality. And then when I had a chance to talk to him, once we hit free agency, I was so impressed.”