LOS ANGELES – Reports from Patch said that a state of emergency has been issued across counties in the state of California, including LA County, by Gov. Jerry Brown on Mar. 7 after the state suffered heavy damage following the storms in January and February.

As part of the emergency, the Caltrans officials will request for help through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program to obtain federal funds for “highway repairs or reconstruction.”

The Office of Emergency Services will also assist in the recovery efforts of counties affected in the late January storms.

As per reports of Patch, the Governor also sent a letter to the White House requesting a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration. The letter stated that the powerful storms that struck during Jan. 18-23 along with the record-breaking rainfall “resulted in numerous rivers, creeks and streams again exceeding flood stages throughout California” and also contributed to localized mud and rock flows.

He stressed the need to establish emergency evacuation shelters after heavy winds caused widespread power outages.

Two other Presidential Major Disaster Declarations were granted last month after the early January storms caused damages to the Oroville Dam among other damages. In these two emergency proclamations, Brown highlighted the need to “secure funding to help communities respond to and recover from severe storms that have caused flooding, mudslides, erosion, debris flow and damage to roads and highways.”