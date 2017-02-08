UNITED STATES—The Super Bowl has not always been an event that was a must-see for me. I have my reasons, particularly the fact that it’s almost a given who will win the game by the end of the first quarter in most cases. However, Super Bowl LI proved to be a ton of fun for those who watched. While the New England Patriots were favorites to win the game, the Atlanta Falcons proved to be a force to reckon with.

The Falcons came into the game an underdog, but placed major points on the board in the first half. To the tune of 21 to 3 at halftime, and by the time the 3rd quarter came to an end the Patriots were still down 28-9. However, Tom Brady and those Patriots capitalized on a fumble by Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan that propelled them to deliver epic runs tying the game 28-28 taking the world by surprise and the FIRST EVER overtime in Super Bowl history. And with the snap of a finger the New England Patriots are Super Bowl LI victors, and I must say the Falcons had that game, but loss its grip during the fourth quarter.

While I’m NO New England fan, I respect great gameplay, and Tom Brady and the rest of the bunch delivered in epic fashion proving he is indeed one of the best quarterbacks to play the game. I mean this guy has 5, yes count it people, 5 Super Bowl rings. Also Super Bowl LI was a long, long game people it lasted over 4 hours and 30 minutes. I mean for those of us having to get up and prepare for work Monday morning it was no easy feat to say the least.

Now that we have analyzed the game, we have to talk about those commercials. I mean, some of those TV ads were great. The one of the stand-outs has to be the Coca-Cola ad. Wow, it’s absolutely echoed the times in the nation with an ad promoting diversity showcasing all slices of life, including ethnicities and cultures. Not sure if that ad was a dig at President Donald Trump and the immigration/refugee ban that has further divided this country more than ever before. Now that is how you do a powerful ad, one that resonates with the nation and sends a message to government without really be over-the-top or boisterous along the way.

There was nothing mind-blowing in terms of comedy this year if you ask me, but the hilarious Buick ad starring NFL player Cam Newton and supermodel Miranda Kerr was classic. Now, that is how you do funny people; I mean that was hands down the funniest thing I’ve witnessed in weeks. Other ads gaining popularity included the infamous T-Mobile ad featuring Justin Bieber, Rob Gronkowski and a host of others showcasing their dance moves. I would also like to point out that Tide ad featuring NFL legend Terry Bradshaw and Emmy winner Jeffrey Tambor. Another notable ad to point out is the Honda ad that featured famous yearbook photos for some of our favorite celebrities with the use of technology to enhance the funny element.

I do want to return to the family element of the Super Bowl, while many suspect it’s all about the football game, but it’s NOT! It’s about family get-togethers, food and having a good time. Finger foods across the board people! No one wants to clean up a mess, wing dings, chips guacamole, salsa, sliders, meatballs, small bite sweets, veggies, fruits, and I’m certain a few people dressed up the dishes and that’s completely fine.

The goal is to be watching the game, just like everyone else, not in the kitchen slaving to ensure no one goes hungry during the game. Super Bowl LI will go down in the record books as one of the greatest comebacks of all time, and I must admit watching those final moments in the fourth quarter and in overtime were well worth it!