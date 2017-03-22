SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department have arrested a suspect in connected to fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Tuesday, March 21. Lt. Saul Rodriguez indicated in a press release to Canyon News that the incident was reported to police at around 3:30 p.m., where the department received several calls for service of a vehicle versus traffic collision at the Civic Center Parking Lot – 1821 Main Street.

Witnesses indicated to the police that the suspect’s vehicle entered the parking lot from 4th Street and traveled westbound at a fast rate of speed. The car moved through a parking gate and struck a pedestrian who was at the pay parking booth in the lot. The suspect continued traveling across Main Street and crashed into a parked vehicle before exiting the car and fleeing on foot.

Officers pursued the suspect where he was cornered at the 300 block of Pico Blvd. He was taken into custody after a struggle with police. The suspect has been identified as Absadi Kidane, a 21-year-old male. Authorities spotted the victim on Main Street who was unresponsive and suffering from critical injuries. The victim who has not yet been identified was treated on the scene by paramedics from the Santa Monica Fire Department. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but later died of injuries sustained.

Kidane has been booked for 187(a) PC–Homicide;192(c)(1) PC-Vehicular Manslaughter; 191.5 PC-Vehicular Manslaughter while Intoxicated; 23153(a) CVC –Felony Driving Under the Influence; 20001(a) CVC-Felony Hit and Run; and 69 PC- Forcibly Resisting Arrest. Kidane remains at SMPD Jail with a bail of $2 million. The case is being presented to Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office – Airport Division for filing consideration.

The SMPD indicated the investigation is ongoing and investigators are interested in speaking with anyone who was in the area near when the incident transpired. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Investigator Olson at (310) 458-8954; Sergeant J. Cortez (310) 458-8713 or the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8491.