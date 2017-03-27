HOLLYWOOD—On Sunday, March 26, a man allegedly stabbed his landlord in Hollywood on the 1300 block of Wilcox Avenue.

Canyon News reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department Media Relations Section regarding the incident. According to LAPD Officer Drake Madison informed Canyon News a call was reported at 2:22 p.m. on Sunday, about a man stabbing someone with a knife.

“At this time, we do not know the motive behind what happened on Sunday. It is still an ongoing investigation,” said Officer Madison.

Multiple police officers were dispatched to the Hollywood apartment building after the alleged assault. After the assailant reportedly stabbed his landlord, he barricaded himself inside his apartment. He refused to leave for approximately 4 hours, until he surrendered to the authorities around 6:15 p.m. The suspect was taken into custody and booked on assault with a deadly weapon.

Local news outlets reported the suspect stabbed his landlord with a fork. When asked by Canyon News about the weapon used in the attack, Officer Madison stated, “The report we have says the landlord was stabbed with a knife. Seldom do we send out multiple police officers when a fork is involved.”

The names of the victim and suspect has not yet been disclosed to the public. The condition of the victim is unknown to the public.