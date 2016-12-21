HOLLYWOOD—A suspect has been charged with sucker-punching a homeless man at a Metro Bus station in Hollywood, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced.

James Anthony Hanson, 32, of Culver City is facing one felony count of assault by means of force to produce great bodily injury with an allegation that he inflicted great bodily injury on the victim.

Hanson pleaded not guilty on Monday, December 19 while in court. He is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, January 3 in Department 38 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. Sarah Ardalani, Public Information for the LADA Office informed Canyon News via email that the suspect could face up to 7 years in state prison if convicted as charged.

The assault occurred on December 13, when Hanson punched the 59 year-old man in the face after the victim looked away from the suspect at the Metro Bus station located at Hollywood/Vine, prosecutors noted. No motive has been disclosed for why the suspect punched the victim. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Transit Services Bureau is still investigating the case.

“Because the case is still in its preliminary stages, a motive has not been revealed and put on the record,” Ardalani told Canyon News.