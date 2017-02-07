HOLLYWOOD—Merdan Haydarov, 22, was found guilty by a jury for the second-degree murder of 49-year old Randall Kreeger indicated the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on January 31. Kreeger’s body was stuffed in a large suitcase and found in a Hollywood dumpster on November 23, 2013.

Deputy District Attorney Radhika Patel said Haydarov was found guilty of murder with the allegation that he used an edged weapon. Haydarov’s sentencing is scheduled for Thursday, February 16 in Department 108 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. He could face up to 16 years in prison.

Per testimony gathered during the 11-day trial, Haydarov went to the Kreeger’s Koreatown apartment on in November 2013 to borrow money. He killed Kreeger, by cutting his neck with an unknown sharp-edged object after the victim allegedly made a romantic advance. The following day, Haydarov was arrested when he was caught by the authorities driving the victim’s vehicle.

The case is still under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Division.