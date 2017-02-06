LOS FELIZ—The suspect who fled the scene after an attempted robbery turned into a fatal shooting of a 25-year old gas station clerk, Md Mizanur Rahman, in Los Feliz on January 17 has been arrested. On January 20, officials from the LAPD identified Kayshon Moody in connection to Rahman’s murder.

As part of the investigation, the Northeast Homicide detectives were examining the surveillance video obtained from Chevron gas station at Los Feliz Boulevard and Vermont Avenue. During the investigation, Northeast Homicide detectives got in touch with the Glendale Police Department about possible similarities between the gas station murder and a robbery in the city of Glendale.

The combined effort of Northeast Homicide detectives and Glendale detectives led to the identification and arrest of Moody. On January 24, Moody was charged by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office with one count of 187(a)PC-Murder and two counts of 211PC–Robbery charges.

Moody entered the Chevron gas station located at 2100 block of North Vermont Avenue at 3:30 a.m. on January 17 and purchased an item. He later returned and asked he clerk for money at gunpoint. The clerk at the gas station was cooperating when the suspect shot him.

Rahman was able to call 911 for help and was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to injuries he sustained.

Moody was linked to a murder and robbery at a marijuana dispensary in the 12400 block of Venice Boulevard in the Pacific Division area on January 18. The owner of the business was shot multiple times and died as a result of the gunshot wounds he sustained.