SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department is asking for the public’s help in catching and identifying the individual or any witnesses who have information to an assault with deadly weapon investigation.

The attack occurred on Tuesday, January 3 at approximately 6:03 a.m., Lt. Saul Rodriguez indicated in a press release to Canyon News. Officials from the SMPD responded to a radio call for assistance to an assault at a 7-11 store located at 1600 Santa Monica Blvd.

After arriving on the scene, officers found a victim, a store employee suffering from an injury. Paramedics from the Santa Monica Fire Department arrived on the scene and treated the victim. The victim, whose name has not yet been identified to the public, was transported to a local hospital to be treated with non-life threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation by police revealed that the suspected entered the establishment about 20 minutes earlier and attempted to steal merchandise. The suspect was confronted by the store clerk and was informed to leave the store.

The suspect left the store, but returned and was confronted by the clerk a second time. Authorities indicated the suspect took out a sharp object and sliced the victim before fleeing the location heading towards Santa Monica Boulevard. She was last seen heading southbound in Alley 16.

Police have described the suspect a Caucasian female, standing 5 foot and 2 inches tall, with a thin build. She has short black hair and was wearing grey sweat pants, a dark gray T-shirt with a multi-color hooded jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the crime or the suspect is asked to call Detective Cooper at (310) 458-8478 or Sergeant Sumlin at (310) 458-8437 during normal business hours or the Santa Monica Police Communications Center at (310) 458-8491.